Win for Clitheroe chess players

Clitheroe A team recorded only their second win of the season with a victory against Crusaders B in their latest match.

The team still remain at the foot of Division One just one point adrift of the pack.

Crusaders were unable to raise a full team because of the Easter holidays and brought only four players to the Swan and Royal hotel giving Clitheroe a board start.

Ray Sutcliffe was the first to finish when he agreed a draw. Next Keith Melling on board three also drew his game. The games on the top two boards were hard fought encounters with David Talbot on board one finding his opponent particularly challenging. Eventually David's time ran out when he had made only 31 moves in the 75 minutes allotted to the first period in which 35 moves are required. It is unusual to lose on time but sometimes playing more quickly in difficult positions is no better since mistakes are made and you lose anyway.

This result left the match all square at two boards each with just Phil Titterington still playing on board two. It was a long game but eventually Phil was left with two pawns and a knight whilst his opponent had just a knight. Careful play was needed to ensure that a pawn made it through to the eighth rank to promote to a queen and win the game. It took over 60 moves but finally Phil made the promotion and won giving Clitheroe the victory by three boards to two.

The next match is a tough away fixture against Rossendale.