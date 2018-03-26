Where there’s muck there’s brass!

Young farmers honoured the memory of a former member and dear friend by raising £1,500 for charity.

Clitheroe Young Farmers held their annual muck haul on Saturday. Every year they go around Clitheroe to houses and allotments on tractors and trailers selling muck in aid of charities.

Fun on the tractors

A spokesman said: “This year we had chosen the charity ‘The Eve Appeal’ after losing a fellow young farmer, Louise Hartley, to cancer a few years back.It’s a charity close to our hearts.

“The Eve Appeal is the only UK national charity raising awareness and funding research into the five gynaecological cancers – ovarian, womb, cervical, vaginal and vulval.”

Louise lost her battle to a rare form of ovarian cancer in 2016, at the age of 24. She was a journalist at the Farmers Guardian, a member of Clitheroe Young Farmers, and a supporter of the Lancashire Holstein Young Breeders Club.

Chairman of CYF, Mary Wallbank, said: “It’s an absolutely fantastic charity which is close to myself and all my fellow members at Clitheroe.

Thumbs up to Clitheroe Young Farmers annual muck haul!

“This year we have had a massive push in orders and its fantastic to see the whole club get involved with bagging the muck up in the weeks beforehand and then helping out on the day.”

She added: “I am very proud with the amount we have raised this year and hope we have the same success the following years. I would like to personally thank everyone who has helped out, supported us and bought muck from us. It is much appreciated.”