‘Wheeler dealer’ at charity lunch

A Clitheroe antique expert and television personality, Danny Sebastian, took time out of his busy schedule to support a local fundraiser.

Members of the Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support “100 Club” held its summer lunch at Mitton Hall where 133 members and guests were present.

After lunch, speaker Danny Sebastian, who regularly appears on BBC1’s popular “Bargain Hunt”, gave a fascinating talk about his love for antiques. With his gold teeth, large Afro and distinctive dress sense, Danny proved a hit with everyone.

He initially came to Silverwoods Auction to buy a van full of items and then became a regular visitor before eventually coming to live in Clitheroe.

At one of the auctions the BBC happened to be filming and met Danny who was subsequently invited to take part in a forthcoming programme.

In the last three months, the 100 Club has raised £8,500, of which £685 came from the lunch raffle.

In addition, member Lynette Moorhouse donated the £70 from sale of her hand-made cards. £1,000 came from a very successful afternoon tea in July when Masterchef finalist Moonira Hatawala was the guest speaker. A collection at Sainsburys raised £985 which supplemented the £1767 Sainsburys have allocated to Ribble Valley Macmillan from their annual national charity fund.

The Committee would like to thank as always all the members for their generous support and for the continued support of local businesses and Ribble Valley residents generally.