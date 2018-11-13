Whalley triumphs in Bloom awards

Delighted members of Whalley in Bloom have once again added silverware to their trophy cabinet ... after winning four more awards!

They scooped the prizes at the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society Northwest in Bloom regional finals in Southport.

The team was awarded two special discretionary awards – The 2018 Award for Commercial Effort for business displays and a School Award for Whalley Primary School, plus they picked up a Gold Award in the small town category and were bowled over to win the Best Small Town Trophy for the second year in a row.

A spokesman said: “We’re all so thrilled. Again these awards have been won by everyone in the village - we couldn’t have done it without our amazing volunteers and supporters, fantastic businesses and all the schoolchildren, Rainbows, Brownies, Cubs and Beavers who helped too! Work continues in the village with the winter hanging baskets that have just gone up.”