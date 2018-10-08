Whalley’s tribute to its Fallen

A series of commemorations are being held as Whalley remembers those who fought in the Great War.

A parade, lantern procession, heritage walk, exhibitions and many more workshops are being organised to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

And organisers are asking the community to give it due recognition and come together to help make it a success.

Jean Lord, secretary of Whalley Remembers, said: “From a meeting in February this year around 50 people from the community attended and from ideas put forward ‘Whalley Remembers’ was born.

“A huge thanks to the many, amazing people who have freely and willingly given their time to put on these events.

“Almost all events are free, but we shall be shaking collection buckets for the Royal British Legion. Please give generously wherever you can. We would really appreciate your help in honouring the sacrifice of the Whalley fallen.”

In the first of many programme of events, a silhouette placing ceremony will take place on Thursday (October 11th) in churches and around the village centre.

People are asked to meet at Whalley Parish Church at 2pm.

At 7-30pm in the evening on Thursday, “The Whalley Story” Heritage Talk and Book Sale is being hosted by Whalley Primary School, while from mid October until Remembrance, villagers and visitors are being asked to browse around and enjoy the decorated window displays and decide which is the best.

There will be a variety of events being held on Remembrance weekend in November, including a heritage walk, community concert, beacon lighting, special services, a young person’s lantern parade and lots more.

Jean added: “The Remembrance weekend is split into two parts, the Saturday being the celebration of the end of the war and recreating the ‘Peace Parade’ celebrations of old.

“The Sunday is the formal commemoration of those that fell in the Great War.”

Jean is also appealing to relatives of the fallen soldiers whose name appear on the war memorial in Whalley to contact Jean by sending an e-mail to jealord70@gmail.com