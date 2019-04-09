Whalley's Joyce calls time on 25-year political career

A much-loved veteran councillor is retiring from politics after serving the Whalley community for 25 years.

A lifelong Tory supporter, Coun. Joyce Holgate MBE, who joined the new Democratic Conservatives last year, is set to bow out of local elections due to poor health.

Affectionately known as the “Countess of Whalley”, Coun. Holgate is one of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s longest-serving councillors and has been the borough Mayor twice.

She received an MBE for services to local government in the 2012 Queen’s birthday honour’s list.

Speaking of her decision to retire from politics, Coun. Holgate said: “I feel privileged to have represented Whalley and the Ribble Valley. I always tried my best and have loved every minute of it. “Everyone has treated me with so much respect.”

She added: “Thanks to all the residents of Whalley and Ribble Valley for their support over my years as their councillor. It as been a real pleasure working with you.”

Joyce will be joined by fellow Whalley councillor Terry Hill, who has decided not to stand in the May elections due to poor health.

Joyce will continue to remain as honorary president of Whalley Chamber of Trade.