Whalley Lions raise cash in aid of charity

A cheque for £1,105 has been raised by members of Whalley and District Lions to boost funds for Prostate Cancer UK

The money was raised at a tribute night held at Whalley Village Hall featuring The Cooler Kings and music from Pink Floyd. The musical fundraiser was well attended and enjoyed by all.

In addition, Whalley Lion, Gordon Ross, who is battling prostate cancer, completed a sponsored walk from York Village, Langho, to Burnley Football Club - walking 12.1 miles and raising a further £502.

Gordon and Whalley and District Lions Club would urge everyone to read the facts about prostate cancer by logging onto www.prostatecanceruk.org and if you are at all worried about your risk or are experiencing any symptoms please speak to your GP.