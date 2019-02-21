Whalley jewellers raise sparkling £38,000 for charity

An incredible £38,000 was raised for local charity East Lancashire Hospice by Whalley’s Sarah Layton Jewellers.

The amount was raised at a ball held at Stanley House Hotel in October last year after it became apparent that many customers knew someone or had themselves benefited from the services of the hospice.

All at the jewellers took part in organising the hugely successful event and from the amount raised and feedback from those who attended, their hard work definitely paid off, and their fundraising doesn’t stop there.

Leanne Rogers and her sister Lauren Holmes, who helped to organise the event, have now started their next challenge to raise even more and have registered to take part in the Rossendale Triathlon in May this year.

Catherine Leech, community fundraiser for the hospice, said: "We were astounded when we heard how much had been raised by Sarah Layton Jewellers at their charity ball, and we are thrilled to have their ongoing support. We are a local charity, and we simply could not make a difference and provide care to our patients both in the hospice and in their own homes without the support of our community and business’s such as Sarah Layton Jewellers.”

If you would like to support Lauren and Leanne, visit their fundraising page at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarahlaytonjewellers