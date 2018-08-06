Whalley jeweller scoops national award

Whalley-based family jewellers, Sarah Layton, have received national recognition after scooping the “Multi-Brand/Fashion Jewellery Retailer of the Year” title at the Retail Jeweller UK Jewellery Awards (UKJA).

fThe jewellers, who are now in their ninth year of business, were subjected to a gruelling judging process which included mystery shoppers visiting the store on several occasions, the results of which were reviewed by a panel of 26 judges from across the industry.

“Our rigorous judging process ensures that winning one of these awards means you are the very best at what you do,” said Ruth Faulkner, editor of Retail Jeweller magazine.

Often referred to as the “Oscars” of the jewellery trade, the UKJA is an event which recognises and celebrates achievements within the jewellery industry.

Judges were full of praise for this winner, which they said, “showed heart, soul and likeable business personality, keeping its own identity front and centre, while still successfully retailing many big-name jewellery brands”.

Up against some well-respected retailers including John Lewis, Argento Jewellery, Jewella and Rubirox, the team at Sarah Layton were delighted to hear their name called as winners of this prestigious award.

Leanne Rogers, co-founder of Sarah Layton, said: “Lauren and I had the most incredible evening. The venue was fantastic and the atmosphere was amazing. Just to be shortlisted amongst some of our respected industry peers was an honour, but to win! Wow! We cannot quite believe it,”

She added: “As an independent retailer it means so much to us to know that the hard work we do is being recognised. From finding new brands to work with to making sure our customers receive the very best service possible, the team at Sarah Layton have really done us proud!”