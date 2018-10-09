Whalley gym shortlisted for national award

Whalley-based PLM Health and Fitness has been shortlisted in the UK’s biggest fitness awards and are in the running for a prestigious national accolade.

The 24/7 health club has been shortlisted in the best newcomer category at the National Fitness Awards - an annual event which recognises excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country.

The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading fitness industry magazine Workout and in each category up to seven finalists have been selected. They will now go through to the next stage of the judging process where they will be out to impress by showcasing firsthand the great work going on in their clubs.

Phil Lawrence Moss, owner and managing director of the gym, said: “I feel very proud to be shortlisted in our first year of operation in Whalley. We set out to promote health and well-being amongst the community and offer support and advice outside of the facility, as well as just in the gym.”

A glittering ceremony will be held on November 30th, at The Athena in Leicester, where the winners will be announced.