Whalley boy’s best foot forward for the blind

While some youngsters have been busy writing letters to Father Christmas asking for presents, a considerate Whalley boy has been trying to make a difference to people living with sight loss.

For schoolboy Aleksander Neklesa-Ford laced his trainers and braved the wintry weather to complete a 6k run in 36 minutes to boost funds for a good cause.

Braving the weather and going to great lengths for charity

Aleks, who attends Whalley Primary School, raised more than £300 in aid of Preston-based Galloway’s.

The eight-year-old began his run from the Three Fishes in Mitton, finishing at Sainsbury’s Clitheroe.

Delighted with his achievement, Aleks said: “I’ve never run that far before, so I’m happy I managed to finish. I’m so happy that people sponsored me. I hope the money will help lots of people who can’t see very well have a better Christmas.”

Charlotte Carnell, events fundraiser for Galloway’s, said: “Aleks has done incredibly well on his run and should be very proud of his achievement.

“We are so pleased that he chose to support Galloway’s and the money he raised will make a real difference to the lives of people living with sight loss.”

Aleks is no stranger to charity challenges. Taking part in the Clitheroe Junior Park Run sparked his interest in running and he has previously raised almost £300 for Derian House by swimming 1,000m.

He runs regularly, but the furthest he’s run before is 2km.