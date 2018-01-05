Whalley bar assault police appeal update

A man has come forward after a police appeal following an assault in a Whalley bar earlier this month.



A police spokesman said: "Further to our post about an alleged assault at a bar in Whalley, a man has been identified and will be spoken to by officers.

Thanks to those who shared our earlier appeal for information."

The police's investigations are centred around an assault at 12-15am on December 17th. The victim, a 52-year-old man, was at Brady’s Wine Bar off Queen Street, Whalley, when he was approached by another man, who punched him in the face before making off from the scene.



Following CCTV inquiries, the police released a picture of a man.