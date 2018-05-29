Well over 100 readings taken at blood pressure awareness event

Around 125 people had their blood pressure read during the annual Rotary Blood Pressure Awareness Day which took place at Clitheroe’s United Reformed Church at the weekend.

Rotarian and Town Crier, Roland Hailwood, could be heard throughout Clitheroe town centre encouraging residents and visitors to get a free blood pressure check with Rotarian Alan Yearing, event organiser, delighted with the public response. Out of those who had their blood pressure taken, a record 19 were referred to their doctor. In past years referrals have been in single figures.

The Rotary book sale also did record business, with around £150 being raised for charity.

Rotary would like to thank the members of the public who supported event, the URC for donating its premises, all the medical professionals who volunteered their time to take the readings during the day and to the army of Rotarians and partners who made the event a big community success.