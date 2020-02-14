Met Office issues amber weather warning for rain as Lancashire prepares for Storm Dennis

Storm Dennis is expected to bring very heavy rain and flooding this weekend, with amber weather warnings in place for parts of Lancashire.

The Met Office have issued an amber rain warning for parts of Lancashire this weekend as Storm Dennis looks set to bring another weekend of extreme weather.

Two yellow warnings for wind and rain have been issued for Saturday (February 15), with an amber weather warning for rain in place for parts of Lancashire including Burnley, Bacup and Clitheroe.

The amber warning is in place from 12pm on Saturday until 3pm on Sunday (February 16).

Residents are warned that homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is also likely, causing danger to life.

The Met Office have issued an amber rain warning for parts of Lancashire this weekend. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Spells of heavy and prolonged rain are expected to affect parts of England and Wales over the weekend with a higher likelihood of impacts now expected in some areas.

"Around 20-40 mm of rain will fall widely with 50-80 mm likely across parts of northern and southern England.

"Over the higher ground of Wales 100-120 mm of rain is possible in a few locations. This rain is expected to fall across areas already wet from recent rainfall."

The weather is not set to ease up on Sunday, with two yellow warnings for wind, a yellow warning for rain and an amber warning for rain issued by the Met Office.

Residents are warned that homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. (Credit: Met Office)

A further yellow warning for wind is also likely to cause disruption on Monday (February 17).

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: "Storm Dennis will bring another very unsettled spell of weather this weekend with a risk of flooding, particularly in parts of England and Wales and also southern Scotland, where snowmelt will add to the flood risk.

"Following Storm Ciara last weekend and further spells of rain this week, the ground is already saturated in places. With Storm Dennis bringing further heavy and persistent rain over the weekend, there is a risk of significant impacts from flooding, including damage to property and a danger to life from fast flowing floodwater.

"Our advice is to keep an eye on the latest weather forecast and weather warnings for your area and to follow the safety advice from officials."

Network Rail has advised passengers to expect disruption on many routes due to flooding and to allow more time for their journeys.

Households living near rail lines are also being urged to secure any loose items in their gardens.

Motorists are also being warned of treacherous driving conditions.

AA Patrol of the Year Ben Sheridan said: "The forecast looks bleak across the UK with warnings for wind and heavy rain which will significantly reduce visibility on the roads.

"For those who are braving the storm, drivers should make sure they account for the conditions.

"Slow down, allow for greater stopping distances and watch out for potential hazards."

Amber warning for rain - what to expect:

Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life

Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely

Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

A good chance some communities cut off by flooded roads

Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely

Yellow warnings for wind - what to expect:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or large waves

Yellow warnings for rain - what to expect:

Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are possible and there is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

Some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray and/or large waves

Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses