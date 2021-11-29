Icy blast: Here's what the weather in Lancashire will be like for the rest of the day and the rest of the week

The mercury will steadily climb throughout the day from -1 degrees this morning to around +1 at lunchtime, +3 at around 5pm, followed by a relatively mild evening with highs of around +7 degrees late evening.

There's a 50 per cent chance of rain this afternoon and a west to north breeze also developing,

Tuesday will be windy and cloudy but temperatures will be considerably higher - the day starting off at around +8 degrees and reaching a high of +11. The cloud will be thick enough for further patchy rain, this turning heavier and more persistent into the evening.

Don't use hot water to deice your car

Wednesday will see similar temperatures but the evening will be slightly colder at +4 degrees. Blustery showers are expected throughout the day.

It will be drier, brighter and less windy on Thursday before the cold weather returns with rain and snow sweeping through overnight into Friday with further strong winds and a morning low of -1 degrees.

For a more detailed analysis you can visit The Met Office website here.

In the event of ice again on Friday, here's our expert Matt Allen's advice on how to properly defrost your vehicle's windscreen:

It will turn cold again in Lancashire on Friday

Don’t use hot water

Every driver should know by now not to use boiling water on frozen glass. The rapid change in temperature is enough to crack or shatter a windscreen, especially if there is existing damage such as a chip or scratch. You should avoid even warm water for the same reason. And if it’s particularly cold, adding more water could see it refreeze before you’ve had a chance to clear the ice.

Start your engine

First, check your windscreen wipers are off. They can freeze in place and starting the car with them switched on could damage the wipers or motor. Once you’ve started your engine, activate your heated rear window and, if you have them, heated front screen and mirrors. Set the fans to blow warm air on the windscreen and make sure the air conditioning (if you have it) is switched on. This will help warm the glass gently to melt the ice on the outside and help clear condensation on the inside of the screen. The air con helps remove moisture from the air to clear the glass quicker. Don’t use air recirculation, this just traps the moist air in the car.

Clear any snow

Use a soft brush or something similar to clear all loose snow off your car, including all the windows, roof and number plate. It’s illegal to drive with impaired vision or with snow which could fall off your car and cause a hazard for other drivers.

Use a proper ice scraper

While the car warms up, start scraping the ice but don’t be tempted to cut corners and use something other than a proper scraper. Credit cards and CD cases are less effective than a purpose-made scraper, more likely to break and could even scratch the glass. Don’t use your bare hands either. Jewellery can scratch the glass and your hands will leave grease marks, hampering your view. The same is true when clearing condensation from the inside, so use a cloth to clear any water from the glass.

Spray away

You can buy chemical deicing sprays but these aren’t great for the environment or your car’s paintwork. Instead, you can make up your own solution to help cut through the ice. Mix 1/3 of a cup of water with 2/3 of a cup rubbing alcohol and apply this to the frozen area, ideally through a spray bottle. Rubbing alcohol freezes at -89C, so should cut through the ice easily.

Stay with your car

If your car is parked on the street it is illegal to leave it unattended with the engine running. Even if it’s on your own property you shouldn’t step away from it, an unattended car with the engine running is an easy target for opportunistic thieves.

How to prevent your windscreen icing or misting up

Prevention is better than a cure so to make life easier you can take steps in advance to stop your car windows icing up.

Parking in a garage or under shelter is the best solution but if you can’t do this try parking as close to your house as possible to provide some shelter from the elements.

If you car is parked outside use a cover on the windscreen. You can buy purpose-made ones or use a large sheet of cardboard or a towel/blanket soaked in salt water and held down by the wipers. Don’t use newspaper as this is too thin and will just stick to the glass. Try wrapping plastic bags around the mirrors to give them some protection.

To help stop ice forming in the first place, you can apply a homemade mixture of two parts white vinegar and one part water to the glass. The lower freezing point of the vinegar should help stop ice forming.