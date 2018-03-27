Wearing purple to support Clitheroe 10-year-old Joseph

A Clitheroe couple whose son suffers from epilepsy have once again been fundraising to help improve the lives of those affected by the condition.

Clare and Richard Blatchford’s 10-year-old son Joseph has suffered from intractable epilepsy since he was five years old and he has had hundreds of seizures since being diagnosed.

Clitheroe Castle lit up purple.

In fact his epilepsy is so bad that he has been known to have up to 22 seizures in the space of 24 hours.

Now in Year 6, his final year at St Michael and St John’s RC Primary School in Clitheroe, the condition impacts on Joseph’s everyday life.

Despite this, Joseph, together with his mum Clare, a student nurse at UCLAN, father Richard, a self-employed electrician, and his brothers Ollie (eight) and Louis (three), are continually striving to raise awareness about epilepsy as well as raise funds for charity.

For the past three years, the Blatchford family have lit up Clitheroe Castle’s keep purple and staged a Wear Purple Day for epilepsy with all proceeds donated to Epilepsy Action, a charity which has supported the family constantly since Joseph’s diagnosis.

In May 2016 Clare and Joseph also set themselves the challenge of running 50k in 12 months.

And this year’s fundraising efforts have been no different with Clare, supported by the school community, organising a Wear Purple for Epilepsy Day on Thursday.

Held on Purple Day, the world’s biggest epilepsy awareness day, pupils paid a £1 to wear non-uniform.

These funds were boosted by a cake sale held during morning break at the school with staff, parents and school council members all helping out.

Denise Murray, the epilepsy nurse for East Lancs, gave a talk about epilepsy on the morning of the cake sale as well.

In total, £339 was raised through the cake sale and a further £500 online for the charity Epilepsy Research UK, a British charity dedicated to curing epilepsy.