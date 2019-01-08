Watch out for Novovirus signs

Doctors are advising members of the public to be on the lookout for symptoms of Norovirus and take sensible precautions in case you suffer a bout this winter.

Norovirus, sometimes known as the “winter vomiting disease” because it usually occurs during the winter months, often starts to appear in the autumn peaking during January.

It is highly contagious and the most frequent cause of infectious gastroenteritis in England and Wales. Typical symptoms are vomiting and diarrhoea. The sickness and diarrhoea can be distressing and you can also feel unwell with a temperature, headache, aching limbs and stomach cramps. It can be very unpleasant while you have it.

People suffering will feel very unwell initially, but will usually improve quickly as the symptoms settle.

It is a highly infectious disease, affecting people of all ages, with symptoms usually lasting anywhere between a few hours to a couple of days. Most people do recover quickly.

Dr Preeti Shukla GP, clinical lead at the NHS East Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “If someone suspects they have Norovirus they should ensure they do not visit hospitals, schools or care homes to reduce the risk of them passing it onto others. They should also avoid work, only returning after they have been free of diarrhoea and vomiting for at least 48 hours as during this time infectious viruses may still be present.

“It is likely that a number of people in the East Lancashire area will be affected by Norovirus during the coming winter and we would ask people to follow our advice to minimise its effects on themselves, their families and other people.

“Good hygiene is particularly important in preventing yourself or others from becoming infected. People should ensure that they thoroughly wash their hands after using the toilet.

“Food preparation should also be avoided until three days after symptoms have disappeared.

“Unfortunately, there is no specific treatment for Norovirus apart from letting the illness run its course.

“People suffering do not usually need to consult their GP unless symptoms are very bad or continue beyond 48 hours.”

Log onto www.nhs.uk for further advice.