Walk off those festive pounds with the Ribble Valley's Stepping Out

Looking to walk off a few festive pounds or better still take strides in health and fitness?

Then look no further than Ribble Valley Borough Council’s ground breaking Stepping Out scheme.

The much-loved scheme, which promotes walking as an effective and low-risk form of physical activity for those who are inactive, has launched its New Year programme.

Now in its 14th year, Stepping Out – part of East Lancashire’s interactive health and fitness scheme, Up and Active – offers a bustling programme of weekly walks of varying lengths and difficulty facilitated by an enthusiastic team of over 30 specially-trained volunteers.

It attracts more than 130 weekly participants, 80% of who have been attending Stepping Out for over two years.

Stepping Out coordinator Barrie Williams said: “Winter can be the perfect time to walk. The invigorating cold air can clear your mind and reduce stress, while getting outside during daylight hours also increases levels of the feel-good hormone serotonin.

“You don’t have to be fit to walk and the elderly, as well as those recovering from illness, can enjoy it – and it’s free.

“Stepping Out encourages people who might not otherwise be active to enjoy the benefits of walking in a friendly, welcoming and non-competitive environment. It is now one of Lancashire’s most successful health programmes and I would like to thank our team of dedicated volunteers for helping to make it such a success.”

Stepping Out’s New Year programme includes short, gentle treks for residents with restricted mobility, intermediate walks of around three miles and tougher off-road trails, all taking in some of Ribble Valley’s most scenic spots.

Walks take place at various times on most days of the week at locations throughout the borough.

Further information and a programme are available from Barrie Williams who can be contacted on 01200 414484.