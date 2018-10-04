Wag for Meningitis: charity's dog-friendly fundraising initiative

The UK's top meningitis charity, Meningitis Now, has launched Wag for Meningitis, its new dog-friendly fundraiser which aims to raise invaluable funds for the charity.

Allowing you and your four-legged friend to Walk and Give (WAG) to the charity at any time through everything from getting sponsored for a walk every day for 30 days to getting involved in canine capers and challenges in what is a brilliant way to include your pup in the fight against the deadly disease.

Eager participants can decide themselves how to get involved, help their dog set up their own JustGiving page, and raise a minimum of £30, with every dog that completes the challenge awarded their very own certificate of paw-ticipation.

“Walking your pup is already part of most dog-owners’ day, so this is an excellent way to raise money for a great cause at the same time,” said Meningitis Now Community Fundraiser, Leah Wynn. “If you can’t commit to doing 30 walks there are plenty of other ways you can join in – from baking doggy treats and setting up your own 'barkery', to throwing a puppy party for your dog’s canine pals.

“Just remember that every penny raised will be put towards fighting meningitis and supporting all of those who have been impacted by this terrible disease," she added.

To make sure your four-legged friend looks the part, you can also kit them out with a Meningitis Now-branded bandana in the charity’s trademark bright orange.

WAG was partly inspired by five-year-old lurcher Macey, who became the campaign’s mascot after herself fighting off meningitis. Rescue-dog Macey will be following the progress of the WAG walkers from her newly found forever home in Shropshire.

Meningitis Now is working towards a future where no one in the UK loses their life to meningitis and everyone affected gets the support they need. It does this by funding research into vaccines and prevention, raising awareness, and rebuilding futures by providing dedicated support to people living with the impact of the disease.

For more information and to donate visit www.MeningitisNow.org.