Volunteers left appalled by increase in volume of litter

A huge 60 kilos of rubbish were collected by volunteers from Langho in Bloom on their first Saturday litter pick of the new year.

Gillian Handley, who organises the monthly tidy up, said: “We’ve been doing these litter picks for a year and this winter we have seen an increase in the volume collected.

“The period between Christmas and New Year has seen an appalling level of rubbish scattered along approach roads to the village.

“It gives a very poor impression to those visiting the Ribble Valley.”

Langho in Bloom want to encourage others to undertake litter picking when out walking as every little helps.

“It is shocking how careless and thoughtless people are,” added another volunteer.

“We collected sweet and cigarette wrappings, glass and plastic bottles, drinks cans and every type of fast food take away waste. We even found children’s toys today.

“We believe a lot of this rubbish must be thrown out of car windows in the lanes and roads surrounding Langho and we find plenty at the bus stops.”

The new year message from the group is “please take your litter home with you”!

Anyone interested in joining the LIB litter picking team can contact info@langhoinbloom.co.uk or call Veronica on 07895 697229.