Vive La France for talented teenage music duo

Teenage musicians Nick Wood and Kyle Worrall have been invited to play at a prestigious music festival this weekend.



The friends, who regularly perform together as acoustic duo “OdAll” will take to the stage at “Le Blues Autour du Zinc” music festival in Beauvais in France.

Vocalist Nick (17) is a student at Burnley College and Cajun drummer Kyle (15) attends Clitheroe’s Moorlands School.

They came up with their duo title as a mixture of syllables from their names.

The boys perform harmonious and minimalist folk pop and their repertoire includes cover versions of Ed Sheeran, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Arctic Monkeys as well as their own original songs.

The pair are also members of indie band “The Switch” who are often seen at events and festivals across the region including Barrowford Lifestyle, Pendle Powerfest, Barn Boogie, Rock for Pendleside, Burnley Colour Dash and main stage at Darwen Live.

And this year alone the band has 50 bookings.

