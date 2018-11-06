Vital Ribble Valley rural health service recognised

A Ribble Valley rural health drop in service has been recognised for its hard work in the Rural Business Awards.

Field Nurse, which provides qualified nurses in Gisburn and Clitheroe auction markets to tackle the physical and mental health risks associated with rural isolation, was runner up in the Rural Social Enterprise category for charity/community project of the year.

Founder member and trustee of the Field Nurse project, Christine Parkinson said: “This was a very tough category with lots of very close competition therefore this is a fantastic achievement for the Field Nurse team.

"We would therefore like to thank everyone who has supported this project, your continued support is very much appreciated as without you all we couldn’t run such a valuable service."