VIP launch for new biography that promises to reveal who controversial former Burnley FC chairman Bob Lord really was

The authors of an exciting new book, about one of the greatest figures in football history, are hoping to track down former employees to attend its official launch.

'Bob Lord of Burnley- the biography of football's most controversial chairman' is set to be launched at a VIP event on Thursday, August 15th, at Turf Moor.

And authors Dave Thomas and Mike Smith are hoping there may still be some former employees from Lord's butcher's shop empire who would like to attend.

Dave said: "There may still be quite a few of them around who will be in their 70s or older who worked in his shops or at the factory.

"We would like to invite them and also any family members still in the town who would like to come along."

Former players and civic dignitaries are expected to attend the launch in the Dr Iven suite from 12-30pm and drinks and nibbles will be served.

The much anticipated book, dubbed as 'the story that has never been told before' looks set to be a best seller.

Known for being belligerent, argumentative, blunt, autocratic and often cruel, this new book gets to the heart of what made Bob Lord, who was the chairman of Burnley Football Club, the man he was.

Both authors are experts in the field of books on Burnley Football Club. This is Dave’s 20th book and one that he has always wanted to write.

A retired headteacher and lifelong Claret, Dave has written acclaimed biographies on Jimmy Adamson and Harry Potts.

Mike is a retired lecturer from the University of Manchester and has written two books that specialise in the early days of Burnley Football Club.

Born in 1908 Lord was the son of a barber who started his own company as a butcher at the age of 19 and grew the business to eventually own 14 shops.

An avid follower of Burnley FC, Lord became a board member and eventually chairman in 1955. The early years of his chairmanship were the most successful in the club’s history.

Following the appointment of Harry Potts as manager in 1958, Burnley were league champions in 1960, and reached the FA Cup Final in 1962. The development of Gawthorpe training ground made Burnley the envy of all the other clubs.

The club became renowned for their youth policy, which yielded players such as Jimmy Robson, Willie Morgan and Leighton James. But as football changed and the city clubs grew richer, Burnley could not afford to keep up without selling its best players.

And the football world was left stunned by the sale of Jimmy McIlroy, seen as Burnley’s greatest player.

A man ahead of his time, Lord’s contributions, thoughts, ideas and visions shaped Burnley Football Club and his prophecies are evident today.

But the years from 1976 until Lord’s death in 1981 saw the club sink into near insolvency and as support was dwindling he was powerless to stop it.

Dave and Mike believe their book will tell the 'complete story' of Lord’s achievements, beginning with the horse and cart he bought for £23, his rise to the board, the growth of his business, his control of the club, his confrontations, pronouncements but also his generosity to his players, a side of the man that many people may be unaware of.

Mike said: “It is a story of pride and ambition and achievement but also a story of how dreams can fade, the best of plans can crumble to abuse and the eventual calls for his resignation."

Any former staff of Bob Lord's who would like to attend the launch is asked to contact Dave on 0113 2555350 or email beehivethomas@aol.com.