VIP invite to Downing Street for "Field Nurse" co-founder

A pioneering local medical charity has received the accolade of being invited to 10 Downing Street.

Christine Parkinson, a founder and trustee of Field Nurse, met Business Engagement Manager Niamh Mulholland at Number 10.

She was delighted to publicise the work Field Nurse does. The mobile medical help service visits Clitheroe, Brock and Gisburn Auction Marts each week to reach out to the rural community offering help and support.

Christine, an occupational therapist who works at the Royal Blackburn Hospital, met with other rural business reps at a round table meeting on how rural businesses can help reinvigorate small rural towns.

She said: “The Field Nurse Trust was set up in 2016 by a collective of local individuals with a common purpose of reducing the identified risks of physical and mental health of those living in rural areas. Since then the project has been going from strength to strength.”

She added: “The main aim of the project is to promote good health and prevent ill health, providing basic health screening.”

The service not only signposts its users to appropriate health services but it also provides advice and offers support for mental health issues. Registered nurses run the drop-in clinics which are open to any rural resident. Initial funding came from East Lancashire CCG (Clinical Commissioning Group) and the Young Farmers group

Field Nurse is also celebrating being a runner up in the Northern Rural Business Awards after entering the Rural Social Enterprise Charity/ Community Project of the Year section.

Christine, who was brought up on as farm near Dunsop Bridge, said: “The Field Nurse Team would like to thank everyone who has supported this project, your continued support is very much appreciated.”

* Field Nurse was co-founded by Christine, Roger Dugdale and Richard Schofield and relies on donations to survive.