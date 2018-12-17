Villains of Star Wars come to Clitheroe!

Stormtroopers and baddies from the Empire marched into Clitheroe Fire Station’s seasonal fundraiser in aid of a good cause.

Father Christmas also attended the well-attended event at the station on Princess Avenue, which raised more than £1,000 towards The Fire Fighter’s Charity.

Despite the cold and wintry weather, there were lots of stalls selling various festive goodies and there was live music. Youngsters from Pendle Primary School Choir also took centre stage and entertained the crowds.

On behalf of everyone at Clitheroe Fire, crew manager Glen Dinsdale, thanked people for hosting the stalls, which included charities such as Age Concern and for everyone who supported the event.

He said: “A big thank you to all who came and supported us.

“A very good turn out and a big thank you to Father Christmas and everyone else involved that took time out to help us make this fundraiser a great success.”