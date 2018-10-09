Villagers rally to replace stolen mower

The community in Whalley has rallied to replace a £2,000 mower stolen from a junior football club.

Thieves broke the lock of a container and stole the red Craftsman sit-on mower on September 18th, from Whalley Juniors Football Club.

The club have two large pitches, and three smaller-sided pitches to cater for matches for their age-groups at the QEII Playing Fields.

They launched an appeal to the community to help them to replace the mower and the response has been fantastic.

A spokesman for the club said on its Facebook page: “Unfortunately, our ride-on mower was stolen so we need to raise funds quickly to allow us to continue.

“We do not ask for or get council support so its all down to us.

“So far, there’s been a great response to our lawn mower appeal. One of our neighbours has contacted us to say that we can borrow their sit-on mower if we needed it. Thanks so much to those who have donated. We really appreciate it and please continue to help us reach our target.

The recently-opened Whalley Co-op has also been playing its part to help community projects. Staff donated a cheque for £130 towards the new mower.

Mr Simon Douglas, King Street Co-op’s store manager, said: “We are a close-knit community and we’re very sorry to hear that Whalley Junior’s lawnmower had been taken.

“We know how much young people in the area enjoy playing football and we’re only too happy to help out with some fundraising to go towards the cost of a new mower.

Our store colleagues, customers and members are a big-hearted bunch and we really appreciate their support in raising over £130 so that local children can continue to enjoy playing sport.” The club has so far raised £1,555 of its £2,000 target. Anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/whalleyjuniorsfc?utm_term=QQpXvb3RR