VIDEO: Whalley villagers celebrate Burns Night

"Auld Lang Syne" was sung in Whalley to celebrate the life of the legendary Scottish poet, Robert Burns.

Regulars gathered at The Dog Inn, Whalley, to honour the life and work of the famous poet and cheered Scotland's distinctive culture and heritage.

Locals enjoy traditional Scottish food to mark Burns Night

For the sixth year running and breaking from tradition, there was no sit down meal of haggis, neeps and tatties, but canapes were served and enjoyed by everyone who attended.

The evening’s entertainment by the Accrington Pipe Band kept all the guests entertained and there was a cryptic quiz and raffle tickets handed out.

All money raised on the night has gone towards The Cystic Fibrosis Trust in support of local 12-year old girl, Sophie Holgate. Sophie was diagnosed with the condition when she was just eight months old.