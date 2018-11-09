VIDEO: Ribble Valley’s 15th annual festive toy appeal launch

The Clitheroe Advertiser and Times and the Ribble Valley branch of the Salvation Army have once again teamed up to launch their annual appeal to help families and children who might otherwise go without this Christmas.

For the 15th year running, the generosity of Valley residents will once again be called upon to help families less fortunate than themselves.

Capt Elizabeth Smith (left) and Brenda Wise (right) with children from Ribblesdale Nursery School, Clitheroe, launch 2018s Christmas Toy Appeal

We are appealing for the donation of new toys and gifts for different age groups from babies to teenagers.

The premise of the appeal is that presents for any age of child or teenager can be donated, as long as they are new.

The items will be distributed to families across the Ribble Valley, with the aim that each child receives a main gift, a craft item or game, a soft toy and a book.

Appeal co-ordinator Captain Elizabeth Smith, of the Salvation Army, said: “With the appeal now in its 15th year, we are still delighted and surprised every year that the wonderful people of this area continue to support it – their generosity has always been humbling.

“The reason that we ask for new toys is because some of the children we help have never had a toy that has not been previously belonged to someone else.

“Main presents are great, but we also greatly appreciate stocking fillers, like make up and toiletries for teenagers – there is also always a shortage of toys and gifts for teenage boys and selection boxes.

Captain Elizabeth is also reminding people – of all ages – about the Christmas Day lunch.

She is reaching out to lonely and vulnerable people providing an opportunity for them to be together to share a Christmas Day and not be isolated.

Anyone wanting to attend should contact Captain Elizabeth on 07709 351394.

Toys and donations can be dropped off at the Skipton Building Society in Market Place, Clitheroe, or at the Salvation Army shop on Lowergate in the town. The charity shop is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 3-30pm. Closed on Wednesday and Sunday.