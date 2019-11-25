Video: Red carpet re-opening for landmark Burnley town centre pub

Customers, suppliers and guests gathered for the red carpet re-opening of a landmark Burnley town centre pub.

Former Burnley manager Stan Ternent was given a huge cheer as he cut the ribbon at the opening of The Brun Lea, one of the town centre's most popular and iconic pubs, which was recently purchased by a consortium of local businessmen and women.

Former Burnley manager Stan Ternent performs the honours of cutting the ribbon at the re-opening of The Brun Lea pub in Burnley.

Stan, who managed Burnley Football Club between 1998 and 2004 and who is a popular figure in the town joined loyal customers and local suppliers to share in the excitement of re-opening the pubs doors to reveal its fantastic makeover.

A spokesman for the new owners said: “Following an incredibly smooth acquisition of the pub, thanks to local solicitor, Paul Mayson of Maysons Law, we started the plans for an exciting makeover.

"And we are thrilled with the refresh and refurbishment, owing huge thanks to Kelly Jackson, Head of Design at Cheshire Estates, who managed, with all hands-on deck, to bring the new look Brun Lea to life in just five days.

"We were overwhelmed with the support from local people and businesses who have been extremely patient while the work has been going on.

Exciting plans are in the pipe-line for The Brun Lea pub in Burnley which re-opened last week.

“The Brun Lea has a strong and loyal customer base, and they have shown great support and shared many ideas for change. Our team has listened with care, and we hope the improvements made, and will continue to make, will be over and above expectations.

"Our over-riding desire is to deliver the great people of Burnley better value in these uneasy times of economics, greater service, more memorable experiences and an environment in which everyone can chill and relax – whatever the time of day."

Guests were welcomed by the new general manager, Stuart Wiggan, at last Thursday's re-launch including long standing customers Alan Hayhurst and Ian Hayhurst who have been regulars at the pub since 2002.

Representing the suppliers were John and Eileen Haffner of Haffners Pies, Michael Whittaker of Worsthorne Brewery, Elaine Burnett and Dale Gouldsbrough from Reedley Hallows Brewery and Molly Jones who represented Batch Gin.

Two of the youngest guests, Alice and her baby sister Florence, at the re-opening of the The Brun Lea where they were happy to sport their Clarets tops.

The spokesman added: "We have stood by our promise to retain customers' favourite dishes and now look forward to being able to demonstrate our commitment to raising the bar in terms of service and value for

money.

"Not only are there exciting new theme nights on the menu, but new experiences to suit all moods and occasions, including an area for sports enthusiasts and a Batch Gin Corner for gin lovers."

And the grand opening marked the launch of the Brun Lea's own charity beer, Jerry's Craft Lager, with 20p sold from every pint donated to Pendleside Hospice.

An image of the well stocked bar at the re-opened The Brun Lea pub in Burnley.

The hospice is the Brun Lea's chosen charity and Lisa Pearson and Andrea Orme-Wright were there to represent it.

Exciting plans are also on the cards to build a huge rooftop garden next year in time for the Euro 2020 Football Championship.

The spokesman added: “The entire team has put in a tremendous amount of effort to get the project to this stage, and everyone is excited and thrilled to be open.

“The Brun Lea lies at the very heart of Burnley’s town centre, and we are confident that the plans and changes that we will continue to implement will be well received by customers and the wider community.

"There are likely to be teething problems, but we will continue to listen to the community and welcome customer feedback."

To find out more follow @TheBrunlea