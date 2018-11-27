Video: Party of the year a hit as 900 celebrate landmark birthday for well known Burnley businessman

A 12 piece band, a flashmob dance and a guest appearance by Elvis made a 50th birthday hosted by a well known Burnley businessman a night to remember.

Held at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, the evening was hosted by Gary Scully who is perhaps one of the town's best known sons.

Around 900 guests flocked to the party to wish Gary, who is affectionately known as Scully, well and he was inundated with gifts and cards.

Family and friends came from across the UK and also Spain and France for the celebration and Gary, who owns his own construction company, has sent out a big thank you to everyone who attended.

He said: "The fact that everyone made the effort to come was tremendous.

"I planned this party three years ago and everything went as planned. It was an absolutely fantastic evening and I did not want it to end."

Guests were stunned and delighted when Gary staged a dance routine with his daughter Daisy which evolved into a flashmob involving around 40 other dancers.

The routine was choregraphed by teachers from Sandersons Dance Studio in Nelson.

Stax of Soul performed along with Andy Brown as Elvis.

Gary and his wife Vicky also organised a raffle which they hope will have raised around £350 for Pendleside Hospice.

