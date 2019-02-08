Video: Major Padiham fire being treated as arson

A major fire in Padiham last night is being treated as arson, it has been confirmed this morning.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue are investigating the cause of the blaze which ripped through the first floor of the Storm Gallery in Burnley Road at around 6pm.

The flames at their height in Padiham last night

A spokesman said: "The fire is thought to be of suspicious origin and an investigation is underway."

Crews from Burnley, Hyndburn and Nelson were called to the scene and they spent several hours battling the flames within the first two floors of the building.

Doctors were called out to be on standby after there were reports of possible casualties but no-one was injured in the blaze.

Neighbouring shops and homes in Morley Street were evacuated as the flames spread.

As the fire raged on crews requested the aerial ladder platform from Preston and the Stinger appliance, which is an advanced pumping machine, was also brought to the scene.

Crews remained at the scene throughout the night and this morning and the road has been re-opened.