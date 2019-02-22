VIDEO: Footage of long-waited A59 roundabout

Traffic has been flowing well around Clitheroe's new roundabout on the A59 with queues considerably reduced for motorists travelling in and out of the town.

And for those people who haven't already seen the much-anticipated roundabout, Clitheroe Advertiser videographer Kelvin Stuttard has compiled a video of what it looks like.

How the new A59 roundabout looks.

The new roundabout junction on the A59 at the top of Pendle Road in Clitheroe opened at the beginning of this week after surfacing work was finished last weekend.

The sunny weather allowed good progress with the task of surfacing the roundabout, with the A59, Pendle Road and Clitheroe Road now fully open for the first time since the start of the project in 2018.

Lancashire County Council is appealing to people to take particular care using the roundabout until the last stage of work takes place to paint road markings and apply anti-skid surfacing in a few weeks’ time.

A final weekend closure is planned for this work from 7pm on Friday, March 8th, to 6am on Monday, March 11th, and some traffic management will stay in place on the roundabout until this has been done.

New signage has been erected.

The new roundabout replaces the previous staggered junction of the A59 to improve safety and allow for higher levels of traffic.

The scheme is being funded by Taylor Wimpey as part of planning permission for its nearby housing site with access off Pendle Road, with Lancashire County Council having appointed Eric Wright Civil Engineering Ltd to carry out the construction.

Traffic on the roundabout has been fairly quiet this week owing to the fact that it's the school holidays.