The persistent heavy rain which has lashed East Lancashire has particularly badly hit parts of the Ribble Valley.

Whalley and Waddington have suffered localised issues of flooding, and Sawley Road was closed after the river burst its banks.

The bridge at Grindleton

Meanwhile, the bridge over the River Ribble at Grindleton, on the way to Chatburn, has also flooded.

Reader Amy Vanheste sent in this remarkable video and photograph.