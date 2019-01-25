Video: Authors of new book on legendary Burnley FC chairman Bob Lord promise to reveal real man behind public figure

Authors Dave Thomas and Mike Smith, the authors of “Bob Lord of Burnley – the biography of football’s most controversial chairman” have said their book will be “the story that has never been told before”.

Known for being belligerent, argumentative, blunt, autocratic and often cruel, this new book gets to the heart of what made Bob Lord, who was the chairman of Burnley Football Club, the man he was.

Both authors are experts in the field of books on Burnley Football Club. This is Dave’s 20th book and one that he has always wanted to write.

A retired headteacher and lifelong Claret, Dave has written acclaimed biographies on Jimmy Adamson and Harry Potts.

Mike is a retired lecturer from the University of Manchester and has written two books that specialise in the early days of Burnley Football Club.

Born in 1908 Lord was the son of a barber who started his own company as a butcher at the age of 19 and grew the business to eventually own 14 shops.

An avid follower of Burnley FC, Lord became a board member and eventually chairman in 1955. The early years of his chairmanship were the most successful in the club’s history.