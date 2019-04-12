Victim freed from car by firefighters after early hours of morning two car smash in Ribble Valley

Firefighters had to free a trapped casualty from a car after a road accident in the Ribble Valley in the early hours of this morning.

The collision happened in Whalley Road, Clitheroe near the junction with Craven Street at 2am.

Fire crews from Clitheroe and Great Harwood were called to the scene along with the aerial support unit.

On arrival crews found the incident involved two vehicles with one trapped casualty who had to be released from the vehicle using a turfer winch to pull back the vehicle and allow better access.

Crews were in attendance for around one hour and thirty minutes.