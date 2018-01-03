Vandals carve swastika on bowling green in wrecking spree

A swastika was just one of several offensive and obscene symbols vandals carved into a bowling green in Clitheroe.

The shocking incident happened over the Christmas period at Ribblesdale Wanderers cricket and bowling club in Ribblesdale Avenue.

Along with the vandalism the intruders left a tip behind them, with stacks of empty beer cans and drugs paraphernalia strewn around.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident and are asking if anyone has information about the culprits to get in touch with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO 7234 Kearns-Turner at Clitheroe Police Station on 01200 458705 and quote log 480 of January 2nd.