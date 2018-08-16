Valley students delight as they celebrate excellent A-level results

Ribble Valley pupils studying at Blackburn College were celebrating this morning as they collected their A-Level results.

Blackburn College students achieved a 100% A-level pass rate in 23 subjects (an increase of five subjects from the previous year) with a 2% increase in A-level A* to A grades.

Star pupil Lotte delighted with her excellent results

The college is celebrating that 34% of A-levels are graded A* to B in a year when A-level reforms have taken place.

The celebrations included Lotte Neil (18), from Dutton, who decided to study at Blackburn College because the atmosphere felt different to places she had looked around.

Lotte said: “I achieved an A*, A*, A* and B in my A-Levels and am now progressing to study midwifery at The University of Manchester – that’s because of the support from Blackburn College.

“I decided to study at Blackburn College because the atmosphere was so unlike other colleges – in a good way.

“It seemed a lot more like university and I liked the fact you were given the freedom to really be yourself.

“The tutors at Blackburn College have been really great. In fact, they were the single most important factor in helping me achieve what I have achieved.

“I really enjoyed doing an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) – where I conducted independent research and produced a dissertation about the over-medicalisation of Midwifery.

“I received a lot of support from the College’s high achievers’ coordinator, David Jones, and had weekly meetings with him to ensure the project was coming along successfully.

"I’ve also been involved in plenty of other things that Blackburn College offers, like the Debating Matters programme – where you get to develop your debating skills against other young people.”

A similar story was shared by Clitheroe student Zara Stanworth. The 18-year-old studied a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care and is now progressing onto the University of Salford to study BSc (Hons) Children and Young People’s Nursing. Zara gained D*D*D* equivalent to 3 A*s at A-Level.

Zara said: “I loved studying at Blackburn College and found the experience really enjoyable. My tutors were so helpful and always ready to help.”

“I really enjoyed the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care programme because it was a great mix of practical and academic modules – providing us with lots of practical experience helped to increase my confidence and will support my studies at University level.”

“As part of the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care programme, students were encouraged to complete a significant number of hours of practical experience and I really enjoyed working at the Royal Blackburn Hospital. Working within a real-life hospital setting helps to prepare you for further study and helps cement your plans for the future.”

“I am really looking forward to attending the University of Salford and can’t wait to pursue a future within Children’s Nursing.”

Blackburn College’s success means this year’s students are set to progress to top universities across the country including Lancaster University, The University of Manchester, Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry and the University Centre at Blackburn College where 85% of degrees are awarded by Lancaster University, currently named as The Times and Sunday Times University of the Year.

This year’s student cohort are are progressing to a range of subject areas including: Dentistry, optometry, Law, accounting and finance, midwifery, archaeology, pharmacy and more.

Dr Thomas Moore, Principal and Chief Executive of Blackburn College, was delighted with the results. He said: "The increase in the numbers of A* to B grades and a 2% increase in A* and A grades is great to see and is a sign of the hard work of our students and staff.”

“Blackburn College will enter 2018/19 celebrating a 100% A-Level pass rate in 23 A-Level subjects which includes subjects such as Biology, Fine Art, History, Government and Politics, Economics and Law.”

“These are fantastic endorsements that pay testimony to the efforts everyone at Blackburn College makes, which of course includes our students, in order to achieve these results.”

“I would like to congratulate all the students on their hard work and dedication and wish them well in the future as they move onto their University choices.”

In addition to the increases in high grades, particular subjects performed especially well in the latest A-Level Results at Blackburn College.

100% of students studying A-Level Fine Art gained an A-Level A* to B grade, meanwhile 100% of A-Level Economics students achieved A* to C Grades. A-Level Further Maths enjoyed 86% of students achieving an A* to B grade and 93% of Media Studies students achieved an A* to C grade.