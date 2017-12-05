Valley’s young Conservatives’ gift to carers

The dementia respite “Time for you” sessions organised by Ribble Valley Crossroads Care will have an extra sparkle this Christmas ...thanks to a £50 donation from the borough’s young Conservatives, which will be spent on the clients’ Christmas party.

The sessions, held at West Bradford Village Hall, give carers time for themselves whilst trained staff look after their loved ones. The get-togethers will be extended to weekly in the New Year. Please call 01200 422104 for more information. Pictured is Peter Byrne, Elaine Holding and Lewis Baxter. (s)