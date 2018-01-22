Valley’s Chinese eatery is the ‘best’

A Chinese restaurant once hailed the “best in the UK” by Gordon Ramsay has picked up another prestigious accolade.



Yu & You won “Best Chinese Restaurant in the North” at the The British Chinese Food Awards (BCFA) inaugural ceremony.

The restaurant, on Longsight Road, is run by brothers Victor and Vinny Yu, who said: “We are thrilled to win this prestigious award. It is a testament to the team at Yu & You both in front of and behind the scenes who have worked incredibly hard over the course of the last 12 months. We were up against some top notch restaurants and to come out on top is something very special.”

General manager, Steve Goodwin-Allen, added: “The team has really worked for this.”

A spokesman for BCFA said: “We received hundreds of nominations this year. Our judges believe Yu & You stood out from the rest as their authentic menu had a unique and personal touch where their cooking styles had been handed down through many generations.”