Valley's charity casino night in aid of Parkinson's UK

A charity casino evening with fantastic raffle prizes is being held on Saturday (March 23rd) to boost funds for Parkinson's UK.

Held at the Foxfield's Country Hotel, Whalley Road, Billington, the fundraiser will begin at 6-30pm.

Attractions include fizz on arrival, a three-course meal, an auction and raffle with games during the evening and lots of musical entertainment.

Some of the auction and raffle prizes up for grabs are: A signed rugby ball from Billy Beaumont; Corporate hospitality table for four guests for the Blackburn FC versus Derby match on April 9th; Dinner, bed and breakfast for two at one of the several award-winning Seafood Pub Company restaurants; a weekend stay at a self-catering apartment; signed boxing gloves; a one hour photography session; a food hamper; Paintball for eight; an Amazon Firestick and many more exciting prizes.

One of the organisers of the event said: "All the money we raise on the night will be going to Parkinson's UK to aid in the research for trials to help find a cure for Parkinson's disease.

"It will be a Casino Night with casino tables so it will be lots of fun for a good cause."

Tickets are priced £37.50 per person, or table of 12 for £400 and can be bought by calling 07718282455.