Valley petrol station set to open after £525,000 revamp

A new-look Co-op petrol filling station and food store is set to be unveiled in the Ribble Valley following a £525,000 overhaul that has created four new jobs for local people.

The filling station and store on Ribble Valley Enterprise Park, Holm Road, Barrow, opens on Thursday, October 18th.

It will offer a range of fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas, award-winning wines, a Costa coffee dispenser, an in-store bakery and food-to-go.

The programme of works at the fuel station has seen replacement of tanks, pumps and signage with the addition of a brand-new car and jet wash.

The new store also brings a funding boost for local good causes through the Co-op’s Membership scheme. Members receive a 5% reward when they swipe their card when buying own-branded products, and the Co-op donates a further 1% to local good causes.

The community retailer also offers a 10% discount to students in the area holding the NUS extra card to support them during their studies.

Mr Shazad Amari, Co-op store manager, welcomed the investment. He said: “We are delighted to have undertaken such a significant investment at our Clitheroe site and we are confident that the improvements will enable us to better serve our community.”

Rachel Hall, area manager, says the supermarket giant is committed to spending money on good causes locally. She explained: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum. Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community.

“We also want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. And, that we are also giving back to the community. Our members make a difference locally, simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raising much needed funding for organisations in their area who contribute to improving local life.”

Once it opens, customers will be able to snap up lots of offers and promotions in and around the store to mark its launch. Further information about the benefits of Co-op membership and, its Local Community Fund, is available by visiting: http://www.coop.co.uk/membership/