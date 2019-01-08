Valley leader vows to deliver on promises

Meet Conservative councillor Stephen Atkinson ...the new leader of Ribble Valley Borough Council.

Following the resignation of Coun. Ken Hind, Coun. Atkinson is determined to deliver on the party’s promises to the residents of the Ribble Valley and lead the Conservatives in the council elections in May.

Coun. Rupert Swarbrick

During his time on the council since 2015, Stephen, who represents Billington and Old Langho, has served on a number of committees including accounts and audit, licensing, planning and development, personnel and policy and finance.

He is also a trustee of the Clitheroe Royal Grammar School Foundation.

Stephen is passionate about the Ribble Valley, having lived here all of his adult life.

Speaking of his new role, he said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank my Conservative colleagues for electing me as their new Leader.

“I truly believe that the future of this beautiful place can be a bright one if we stay on a consistent track, stand firm on our policies and deliver on our promises to the residents of the Ribble Valley.”

An engineer by profession, Stephen lives in Brockhall Village with his wife, Lisa, and his two sons Harry and Oliver. In his spare time he enjoys skiing, motorcycling, sailing and walking.

Following his election as Conservative Group Leader, Stephen vacated the role of deputy leader and Rupert Swarbrick was elected in his stead.

Rupert, who represents the Dilworth Ward in Longridge has served on a number of committees, including 14 years on Longridge Town Council, being Mayor twice.

Rupert wishes to consolidate on recent successes and exploit new opportunities.

He said: “I aim to build solid relationships with all in our community to ensure that Ribble Valley remains an amazing place to live work and play.”

Coun. Ged Mirfin, the Deputy Chairman of Ribble Valley Conservative Association, said: “I would like to offer Stephen and Rupert congratulations for their election to the leadership and deputy leadership of the Conservative Group and look forward to working very closely with both of them.”