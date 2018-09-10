Valley homes without water after pipe burst

Hundreds of homes and businesses in Clitheroe and Chatburn have been left without water this morning due to a burst main.

Residents took to social media to say they have either had no water or very low pressure since early this morning.

A spokesman for United Utilities said: "Our team of engineers will be onsite as soon as possible to begin repairs to the leaking pipe on Pimlico Road.

"When our team arrive they will set up their equipment and start the repairs as soon as it is safe to do so. We're sorry for the disruption to your supply and we will get your taps flowing normally again as quickly as we can."