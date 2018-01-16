Valley club’s show of support for hospice

A community organisation has been fundraising to support a deserving charity.

Members of the Clitheroe-based Red Rose Social Club raised a total of £1,1000 for the East Lancashire Hospice after choosing it as their charity of the year for the past two years.

A spokesman for the hospice said: “A huge thank you to The Red Rose Social Club for raising a fantastic £1,100! Although they are based in Clitheroe, they have held their meetings at The Foxfields, Billington.”

The East Lancs Hospice offers a special way of caring for people suffering from life-limiting illnesses throughout Blackburn, Darwen, Accrington and Clitheroe. There is no set pattern or plan for the patients – each person is assessed and a plan is put together with their health and wellbeing at the centre of all staff and volunteers do. To support the hospice, log onto https://eastlancshospice.org.uk/make-a-donation