Valley Choir celebrates special birthday with Longridge concert

A renowned Longridge based choir is set to celebrate its 20th birthday.

The Valley Singers will be premiering three new songs inspired by the children’s classic ‘Wind in the Willows’ at a grand anniversary concert on October 6.

The event at St Wilfrid’s church in Longridge begins at 7.30pm.

The three new songs ‘Duck’s Ditty, ‘Music in the Reeds and ‘The Handsome and Popular Mr Toad’ have been composed by the choir’s musical director Chris Beardsley.

All proceeds from the concert, which will also include the choral suite from Karl Jenkins’ ‘The Armed Man’, also known as the Mass for Peace, will go to the Rosemere cancer charity.

Tickets cost £8.00 for adults and are free for under 16s.

Admission includes light refreshments of wine,tea or a soft drink and nibbles.

Tickets can be purchased on the door or from choir member Sheila Conway on 01254 878836.

The choir was formed after the disbanding of the Ribble Vale singers following the retirement of founder the late Ernest Tomlinson.

The Valley Singers have already marked their special birthday with two smaller celebrations - a garden party for pasta and present members and friends and a ‘Come and Sing Day’ at Christ Church. Longridge earlier this year.

The choir sings many concerts for charity and has also performed at three weddings this year.

It rehearses in St Wilfrid’s parish rooms on Monday evenings. from 7.30pm - 9.30pm. The choir has 38 members and its repertoire ranges from sacred music and classic choral pieces to songs from the shows. Sheila said:”We have a core of people who support us wherever we go.”

She added that it is hoped the ‘Wind In the Willows’ works will also attract younger listeners.

