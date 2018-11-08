Update: Passerby thanked for alerting fire crews to early morning blaze in Clitheroe

A fire chief has thanked a member of the public who rang 999 after spotting smoke billowing from business premises in Clitheroe this morning.

Fire services were called out at 5-45am after a passerby noticed smoke pouring out of Waterloo Timber in Waterloo Road.

Firefighters had to break into the premises where they found machinery and equipment on fire.

Crews from Clitheroe, Great Harwood, Padiham and Accrington put the flames out wearing breathing apparatus.

They spent four hours at the scene of the blaze and the road was closed while they dealt with it. The car park at the Tesco store, which is opposite the business, was also closed off.

The blaze caused severe damage to equipment and severe smoke damage throughout the premises but the business was still able to operate.

Clitheroe Fire Station Watch Manager Dave McGrath said: "The fire is not suspicious as the premises were secure when we arrived at the scene.

" We plan to return this evening to make sure there are no hot spots left in the building."