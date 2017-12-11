Update on alleged stabbing in Clitheroe

A 35-year-old man from Clitheroe who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been re-bailed by police.

Police arrested the man following an alleged stabbing on Salthill Road in Clitheroe on the evening of Monday, November 13th, at around 7-30pm.

A police spokesman said that paramedics were called to an address on Salthill Road following an alleged assault and subsequently informed the police.

Following an argument a 20-year-old man was alleged assaulted with a kitchen knife and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with a chest injury, but was subsequently said to be in a stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing and the 35-year-old man has been re-bailed until January 15th.