UPDATE: Motorcyclist suffers serious leg injury in Burnley crash

A motorcyclist is being rushed to hospital after suffering a serious leg injury after a collision in Burnley this afternoon (Friday).

Emergency services were called just before 3pm today (Friday) and the road between Burnley and Padiham has been closed.

Air Ambulance touched down at Ighten Mount Bowling Green

It is believed police are currently directing traffic away from Padiham Road, close to the Tim Bobbin pub and the closure is between Ightenhill Park Lane and Stephenson Drive.

The air ambulance helicopter touched down on Ighten Mount Bowling Green.

A spokesman for the North West Air Ambulance said: "We were called just before 3pm and the air ambulance is still on the scene."

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called around 2-45pm today to reports of a collision in Padiham Road.

"A motorcyclist has suffered a serious leg injury.

"Emergency services are at the scene and a road closure is in place."

Meanwhile, the Burnley Bus Company tweeted: "Good afternoon, we have just been informed there has been an accident between Tim Bobbin pub and Lockyer Avenue, our # Mainline service toward Padiham will divert via Ightenhill park Lane then down Lakeland way resuming service at Angelsey Avenue, both directions.@blackburnbusco"