UPDATE: Attempted ram raid on Clitheroe convenience store

Investigations are continuing after thieves rammed into Clitheroe's Spar shop on Edisford Road in the early hours of this morning in order to get to its cash machine.



Police have closed Edisford Road it is believed from its turning to Low Moor after an attack on the ATM machine at a Spar shop.

There is police tape across Edisford Road.

Police were called at 2-45am and the road was closed in both directions. It is not yet known whether any money has been stolen. Investigations continue, but no arrests have been made.

Roefield gym at the bottom of Edisford Road have advised users of a detour they will now need to take.

