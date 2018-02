Residents and those from the local business community are invited to a meeting to discuss the possibility of installing ultra fast community broadband to villages in the Hodder Valley.

The meeting will be hosted by B4RN - Broadband for the Rural North Ltd - and discuss installing ultra fast community broadband within the parishes of Newton, Dunsop Bridge and Slaidburn.

It will take place on Wednesday, February 21st, at 7-30pm in Newton-in-Bowland Village Hall.